Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) is most likely to take a call on the party's participation in the proceedings of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a party leader said here.

He said the decision on participating in the commission's proceedings will be announced by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

The NC leader, who did not wish to be named, said the party held internal discussions on Saturday over the issue.

“The meetings took place today where the issue of the participation in the exercise was discussed. The party leaders gave their inputs and those inputs will be shared with the party high command,” the leader said.

He said two meetings took place at the party's headquarters Nawa-i-Subah here which were chaired by the party's general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and NC's provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani.

The leader said Sagar and Wani took the suggestions of the party leaders and these will be conveyed to the NC president.

“The NC president will take the final call on the issue most likely tomorrow as he has been authorised by the party. He may then announce the decision himself,” the leader said.

The delimitation commission, led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, has invited leaders of all national, regional and registered political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for separate meetings during its visit to the Union Territory next week.

The commission will undertake the four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from July 6-9 and will interact with leaders of political parties and officials to gather "first-hand" inputs on the conduct of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the June 24 meeting with 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, had said the ongoing delimitation exercise has to happen quickly so that polls can be held to install an elected government that gives strength to its development trajectory.

