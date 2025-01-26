New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, there are grand showcases of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path.

National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, with over 20 lakh cadets from schools and colleges across the country marched during the Republic Day celebrations.

The motto of NCC -- "Unity and Discpline" aims to instil patriotism and contribute to nation building. Through rigorous training, adventure activities, social service and community development initiatives, the NCC helps prepare young citizens to be responsible and capable leaders.

During the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, the NCC Girls Marching contingent was lead by Commander Senior Under Officer Ekta Kumari (JK&L directorate). The parade consists of 148 female cadets drawn from all the directorates of NCC.

The 20 lakh NCC cadets comprises of 40 per cent females and have excelled in various adventure activities like mountaineering, rafting and paragliding.

The NCC Boys Marching contingent was led by SD (Boys) Contingent Commander Senior Under Officer Prashad Prakash Walkul of Maharashtra Directorate.

The combined band of NCC was led by Cadet Mahesh Ashok of Scindia School, Gwalior and Cadet Ankita Kumari of Birila Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani.

The band played 'Kadam Kadam Badhayee Jaa' and 'Sare Jahan se Achcha Hindustan Hamara.'

Another parade was done by the National Service Scheme (NSS) which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1969. Currently, the scheme has more than 39 lakh volunteers, both boys and girls, spread across the country.

The parade was led by Contingent Commander Deepak from Punjab.

The NSS movement in India has a thrust on the personality development and is considered to be a silent revolution in the constructive community work. Making significant contributions in the fields of literacy, environment preservation and health education, NSS has been participating in the Republic Day Parades since 1988.

NSS volunteers work towards the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.' (ANI)

