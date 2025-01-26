Salem, January 26: On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu police arrested a youth for allegedly killing his lover's three-year-old son in Salem. Police officials said that the accused murdered his lover's son by banging the toddler's head against a wall when he cried during their secret meeting. The accused has been identified as K Tamilarasan, 22, a daily wage labourer from Kitchipalayam.

According to a report in The Times of India, Tamilarasan was having an affair with Shanmugapriya (23), the wife of G Pasupathy (28), a resident of the Kaligounder housing board area. On the night of January 22, Tamilarasan went to meet Shanmugapriya. However, when the boy cried during their meeting, the accused allegedly banged the toddler's head against a wall. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Losing Mother’s Cancer Treatment Fund in Online Rummy Game.

Following the incident, the boy was rushed to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where doctors were informed that the boy suffered head injuries after falling off a bike. When doctors found that the injuries were not consistent with a bike accident, they alerted the police, who quickly reached the hospital.

During preliminary investigations, cops learned that it was Tamilarasan who caused head injuries to the toddler. Cops said that the boy succumbed to his injuries on Friday night, January 25, without responding to treatment. Post this, the police registered a case of murder against Tamilarasan and subsequently arrested him on Saturday morning. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Shanmugapriya, who is at large.

