Aurangabad, Mar 22 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the "biggest beneficiary" of power in Maharashtra while workers of Shiv Sena, which heads the state government, are facing discrimination, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne alleged here on Tuesday.

The Sena heads the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in which NCP and Congress are the constituents.

Barne claimed that demand was raised by NCP activists that he vacate his Maval Lok Sabha seat in the Pune district for Parth Pawar, son of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and be sent to Rajya Sabha.

Notably, Parth Pawar was trounced from Maval in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by Barne.

"I don't know who made this demand. The next Lok Sabha elections are still two years away. We should find out who made this demand (to vacate the Maval seat) and at whose behest. In the Maval LS constituency, except for one legislative Assembly segment, the power of the NCP is limited. It should be found out whether NCP is deliberately provoking the Shiv Sena," Barne told a Marathi news channel on his way to Jalna where he is scheduled to attend a meeting regarding the Sena's mass outreach programme.

Barne alleged that Sena activists from his constituency are being discriminated against.

"We can see that the NCP is the biggest beneficiary of power even though the Sena heads the MVA government. Sena workers are being discriminated against and provoked in the MVA government," he claimed.

