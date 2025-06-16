India News | NCST, Panchayati Raj Ministry Review PESA Implementation

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, on Monday held a review meeting to evaluate initiatives for protecting the rights and promoting the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, with a focus on the implementation of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996.

The deliberations focused on fund allocation, monitoring of the Scheduled Tribe Component, and improving grassroots governance through participatory planning, an official said.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry highlighted recent initiatives such as a proposed Centre of Excellence at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak, creation of a dedicated PESA portal, preparing gram panchayat development plans under PESA provisions, and formulation of training manuals based on the seven PESA themes, organising of special gram sabha on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, organising of regional and national workshop or write-shop, compilation of success stories, creation of PESA cell at Ministry of Panchayati Raj and training of the state-level master trainer on the seven PESA themes.

The commission highlighted their mandate to monitor and evaluate tribal development and emphasised PESA's critical role in enabling tribal self-governance and also the need for raising awareness of PESA among tribal communities. The NCST members stressed upon capacity building at state level, dissemination of success stories in regional languages, and follow up with Odisha and Jharkhand for notifications of the PESA rules.

The meeting provided an important opportunity to exchange views, review progress, and strengthen coordination between institutions committed to the development of Scheduled Tribes, ensuring that constitutional and legal safeguards translate into meaningful outcomes at the grassroots, the official said, adding that it concluded with a shared commitment to institutional strengthening and inclusive governance in the 5th Scheduled Areas.

The meeting was attended by NCST Chairperson Antar Singh Arya, along with other members including Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and Joint Secretary Amit Nirmal.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj was represented by Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and other senior officials.

