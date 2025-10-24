New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): BJP leader RP Singh on Thursday said that the ruling NDA is fighting the Bihar assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his demand that the ruling alliance should declare its chief ministerial candidate.

"Nitish Kumar has made it clear that he will be a part of NDA. We are contesting the election under his leadership in Bihar... Ashok Gehlot is a senior leader; he should think and act rationally... Tejashwi Yadav should be concerned about the Mahagathbandhan; JMM has left. Pappu Yadav views Rahul Gandhi as the face of the Mahagathbandhan," RP Singh told ANI.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced at a joint press conference that Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that National Democratic Alliance has not declared its Chief Ministerial candidate.

"We've never been confused about this. We're clear on this matter," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI when asked about the Mahagathbandhan declaring him as the CM candidate.

"But the question is, who will be the NDA's face? So far, no joint press conference has been held, no vision has been revealed, no agenda has been announced, and no Chief Minister has been announced. Amit Shah's statement clearly shows that Nitish Kumar is not going to be made Chief Minister. He stated that after the elections, the MLAs of the legislative party will choose their leader. BJP doesn't want Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister," he alleged.

Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan. (ANI)

