New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The ruling National Democractic Alliance has reached seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16.

The seat-sharing agreement was announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday. He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Rampur Court Sentences Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan to Seven Years in Prison in 2016 Dungarpur Demolition Case.

"The NDA alliance will fight the polls collectively. We will put our full force on all 40 seats in the state. We will win on all the 40 seats. It is my belief," he said.

The BJP has got one seat more than the JD-U, according to the seat arrangement.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Colluded With Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia; Assets Worth Over Rs 128 Crore Attached, Says ED.

He said the BJP will field candidates in Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on Gaya and Karakat seats respectively.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)