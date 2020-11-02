New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) As part of its measures to cut down pollution level, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has destroyed 245 tandoor furnaces at eateries, its mayor said on Monday.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said that the civic body is taking all steps to combat increasing air pollution in the city.

"Authorities have destroyed 245 tandoor furnaces at 'dhabas' and other eateries, and converted 144 of those into CNG-based ones," he said.

Maximum of 86 furnaces were demolished in Keshavpuram Zone of the NDMC, the civic body said.

In City-Sadar Paharganj Zone, 60 furnaces were destroyed and as many were converted into CNG-based ones, it said.

