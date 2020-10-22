New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved the setting up of cellular mobile towers on wheels, outsourcing of management of community toilet complexes to private firms, and several other proposals, its mayor said.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the civic body's standing committee in its meeting also cleared a proposal to install mobile towers on rooftops of NDMC's own buildings to augment revenue.

He said, a proposal to hike taxes was brought in during the proceedings at the Civic Centre but it was postponed.

"Among the proposals that were approved include outsourcing of management of community toilet complexes to private companies. We realised, that way we will be spending less on maintenance and thus save money overall," the mayor said.

Prakash said, the other major decision taken by the panel was to set up cellular mobile towers on wheels, in open areas which can be moved according to requirement.

Also, it approved a proposal to install mobile towers on the civic body's buildings such as schools, polyclinics, dispensaries, so that revenue can be augmented, he added.

