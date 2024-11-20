New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) In a move towards modernising urban infrastructure, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced the integration of FASTag technology across all its parking facilities.

The initiative aims to streamline parking operations, enhance user convenience and promote transparency in public services, an official statement of the NDMC said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Instagram Friend Rapes Minor, 'Marries' Her Before Killing Her to Avoid Suspicion; 3 Arrested.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body will also increase parking capacity from 150 to 175 sites, accommodating up to 11,000 cars, 5,000 two-wheelers and 200 buses.

The key areas such as Tolstoy Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market and Connaught Place are set to benefit from expanded and new parking spaces, he added.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for 81-Member Assembly Concludes With 67.59% Turnout in Final Phase.

To encourage digital transactions, the NDMC will offer discounts for cashless payments at the parking facilities, phasing out traditional cash systems to ease access and reduce transaction delays, the statement said.

The smart parking initiative will include features like real-time parking availability, dynamic tariff structures and automated enforcement, it added.

According to the statement, the residents and visitors can also look forward to a mobile app providing live parking information and seamless navigation.

"NDMC is also focusing on sustainability by reducing congestion and carbon emissions through efficient parking systems. Plans for multi-level parking (MLP) facilities at locations like Gole Market and stack parking in high-demand areas such as Khan Market are underway," said Chahal.

The tenders are in the final stages for expanded parking infrastructure to cater to over 9,000 cars, 4,300 two-wheelers and 120 buses, he added.

Chahal emphasized the initiative reflects the NDMC's commitment to creating a smart, sustainable and citizen-friendly city.

"These efforts will enhance urban mobility, improve public convenience and modernise New Delhi's infrastructure in line with its status as a global city," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)