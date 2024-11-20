Hyderabad, November 20: A 17-year-old girl from Hyderabad's Miyapur area was allegedly raped and murdered by a 22-year-old youth, Vignesh alias Chintu, with whom she had connected on Instagram. Vignesh, along with his accomplice Saket and Saket's wife Kalyani, has been arrested for the crime.

The victim, a resident of TN Nagar, befriended Vignesh, a band player from Uppuguda, seven months ago. Their relationship deepened, and on October 20, she left her home to meet him. The couple initially stayed at Saket's house before renting a house in Sridatta Nagar, Mirpet. While staying there, they exchanged garlands in a private ceremony. Bulandshahr Shocker: Radha Swami Satsang Aashram Sevadar Rapes 2 Minor Girls Repeatedly, Arrested After 1 of the Victims Gets Pregnant (Watch Video).

On November 8, Vignesh suspected the victim of interacting with others on Instagram, leading to an argument during which he smashed her head against a wall, killing her. Cops said that the accused had married the girl before killings her to avoid suspicion. He sought help from Saket and Kalyani to dispose of the body. The trio transported her body on a two-wheeler to a garbage dump near Tukkuguda on the Srisailam National Highway, concealing it under waste. Chhattisgarh Horror: Out on Parole, Man Rapes 11-Year-Old Daughter and Niece in Baikunthpur; Arrested After 4 Days.

The victim's parents, unable to contact her after November 8, filed a missing complaint on November 10. Police tracked Vignesh's location and detained him.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, implicating Saket and Kalyani, who were subsequently arrested. The police recovered the victim's body and have charged the trio for the murder and disposal of evidence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).