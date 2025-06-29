New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a Mango Festival on July 5-6 at the Palika Services Officers' Institute in Chanakyapuri.

The festival will be open to visitors from 4 pm to 9 pm on both days, an official statement by the NDMC said.

Also Read | How To Spot a Fake Website? PIB Fact Check Shares 5 Simple Tips To Identify Fraudulent Sites and Stay Safe From Online Scams.

The event is aimed at celebrating India's mango diversity while encouraging cultural exchange and community engagement, it said.

Visitors will be treated to a wide array of mango varieties from different regions, along with value-added mango-based products such as juices, desserts, pickles, and pulps, it said.

Also Read | Bike Taxi Ban in Karnataka: Riders Hold Hunger Protest, Write Open Letter to CM Siddaramaiah.

NDMC has invited mango growers, cooperatives, and vendors to participate by submitting their expression of interest (EOI) via e-mail by July 1. Selected participants will be provided free stalls and basic amenities to showcase and sell their products.

The festival is expected to attract senior officials, dignitaries, and people from Delhi-NCR, making it a key event on the city's summer calendar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)