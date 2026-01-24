Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the rescue operations after a fire broke out at a furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally on Saturday.

According to Hyderabad Police, three to four people are feared trapped inside the building, prompting a coordinated response involving fire, police and disaster response teams.

Also Read | 'Invitation to Nation Building': PM Narendra Modi Tells Youth at 18th Rozgar Mela As He Distributes Over 61,000 Job Letters.

"We suspect that three to four people are inside the building. We are trying to rescue them," Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC Sajjanar said.

The fire broke out at the furniture godown around 12:30 pm, engulfing the building's cellar. The fire and police officials are at the spot, along with NDRF, to rescue the people stuck inside the building.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026 Time: When and Where To Watch Grand Parade on January 26.

"A fire broke out in a furniture godown around 12:30 pm, and the fire started from the building's cellar. Fire and police officials, along with rescue teams, reached the spot and are controlling the fire. We've received information that three to four people are trapped inside the cellar, and we're making efforts to bring them out using robots," Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)