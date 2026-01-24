Mumbai, January 24: India is preparing to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, with a grand display of military prowess and cultural heritage, with a parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The ceremony begins with the Prime Minister laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag by the President of India. This year’s event is expected to continue the tradition of showcasing "Nari Shakti" (Women Power) and the "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) vision.

The celebrations will officially commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial to pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers. Following this, the national flag will be unfurled at Kartavya Path, accompanied by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. Security has been tightened across the national capital, with thousands of personnel deployed to ensure a smooth conduct of the high-profile event. India Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Time

The Republic Day 2026 parade will start at 9:30 AM, with the live coverage commencing at 10:30 AM at the Kartavya Path. Those who are attending the event from the venue, the gates open at 7 AM.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Where to Watch the Live Stream

For those not attending the parade in person, the government has made extensive arrangements for live broadcasting. The entire event will be telecast live on all Doordarshan (DD) channels across the country. Republic Day 2026: How Is Republic Day Different From Independence Day.

Viewers can also stream the parade online through the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Most major private news networks will also provide live coverage and commentary starting from 9:00 AM.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Chief Guests

This year, the Republic Day 2026 chief guest is the European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

The 2026 parade is set to feature a variety of marching contingents from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, alongside several paramilitary forces. A major attraction will be the cultural tableaux from different states and union territories, each depicting unique local traditions and developmental achievements. The event will conclude with a spectacular flypast, which traditionally includes fighter jets like the Rafale and Sukhoi-30 MKI performing breathtaking maneuvers over the Rajpath.

