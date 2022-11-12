Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): About 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Polling for 68 Assembly segments would be held in a single phase.

Also Read | Buddha Antique Stone Sculpture From 2nd or 3rd Century Seized From Foreign National at Attari Border.

About 50,000 government employees are on poll duty.

Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable.

Also Read | Archana Nag Honeytrap Case: ED Gets 10-Day Remand of Accused Khageswar Patra in Odisha.

Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba district is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 km to reach.

As many as 55,92,828 electors are eligible to vote in the polls, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs.

Of the total eligible electors, 27,37,845 are female, 28,54,945 are male and 38 belong to the third gender. As many as 1.93 lakh voters are between 18-19 years of age.

Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), comprising of 800 personnel, have also been put on standby.

A state disaster management plan has been prepared, along with plans for district disaster management, as per the instruction of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has deployed teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), comprising 50 personnel each, in the tribal-dominated Lahaul & Spiti and Chamba districts for quick response in the event of any untoward incidents or natural calamities.

Ten personnel each of the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed at the district headquarters of Chamba and Pangi.

Besides, 10 NDRF personnel each have also been posted at the district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, Kaza and Udaipur.

The poll panel has also set up a total of 7,881 polling stations for the assembly elections. Kangra district has a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the least at 92.

The campaign for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls ended on Thursday, with the BJP and Congress engaged in a keen contest and Aam Aadmi Party also trying to put up a strong performance.

A total of 412 candidates across parties are in the fray.

The elections will decide the fates of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several other prominent leaders.

The state has seen power alternate between the BJP and Congress over the past several elections. The BJP is hopeful of returning with a strong mandate.

The state government has declared a public holiday on polling day for employees of government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal Pradesh.

The counting for votes for the hill state will take place on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)