Chennai, Jun 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday claimed that the system of holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses was a "moral scandal" and that it was full of irregularities at every stage.

Also, he took strong exception to the opposition AIADMK for not speaking out against the Centre on NEET.

"Yet another case that proves NEET isn't about merit; it's only about the market. That's why we're saying it loud and clear, #NEET is not NEAT, and we have every reason to," the CM said in a post on the social media platform X citing media report on the reported case filed by the CBI against a Maharashtra based doctor and officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) allegedly for manipulating NEET UG 2025 marks.

In the post, Stalin said though the Centre claimed that the screening test was a hallmark of quality, NEET was all about money from the beginning to the end.

"The NEET examination system itself is a moral scandal. As if that was not enough, at every stage, from the question paper, to the examination centre, to the publication of results, is full of irregularities," Stalin said and added NEET was 'angled.'

He further said that the AIADMK members, who had time to be 'showpieces' at the conferences of the RSS and the BJP, seemed to have no time or dignity to speak up against this test to their 'masters.'

