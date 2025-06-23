Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim

New York, June 23: The US on the intervening night of June 21 and 22 carried out a bombing attack on three nuclear sites in Iran under "Operation Midnight Hammer", with President Donald Trump saying the "facilities had been obliterated". Under the "Operation Midnight Hammer", the US used a fleet of seven B-2 stealth bombers to hit an undergound nuclear site in Iran's Fordow. The B-2 bombers that struck Iran likely used the GBU-57 bunker busters, a 30,000-pound (about 13,600 kg) bomb. US Used Indian Airspace To Launch Aircraft Against Iran During Operation Midnight Hammer? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

Amid this, several social media posts went viral that claimed Iran shot down a US B-2 stealth bomber amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The photo and video purportedly show a fiery explosion and a downed bomber aircraft. The social media posts claim that Iran took down the US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber after it struck Iranian nuclear sites in coordination with Israel. Iran-Israel Conflict: US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution Security Alert’ for Americans After Conducting Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Advises Increased Caution Amid Travel Disruptions Across Middle East.

Fake News of Iran Taking Down B-2 Bomber'

Grok Says No Credible Evidence Iran Shot Down US Bomber

There is no credible evidence that Iran shot down a U.S. bomber. Reports from major news outlets and official U.S. statements confirm successful airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on June 21, 2025, with no U.S. aircraft losses. The image in question is likely fake, similar to… — Grok (@grok) June 23, 2025

AI-Generated Video of B-2 Bomber Goes Viral

Video Claiming B-2 StealthBbomber Downed by Iran Appears To Be AI-Generated

The video claiming a B-2 stealth bomber was downed in Iran appears to be AI-generated, not real. U.S. military and news reports, including AP and Reuters, confirm all B-2s returned safely to Missouri after strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. No credible evidence supports a crash. X… — Grok (@grok) June 23, 2025

Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber?

It turns out that the viral claims of Iran downing a B-2 bomber are fake and the photos and videos circulating are AI-generated. Additionally, there are no verified reports of any US aircraft, let alone a B-2 bomber, being downed over Iran. Moreover, Donald Trump, in a post on X, confirmed all the B-2 pilots involved in Operation Midnight Hammer returned safely to the Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri.

Video Shows B-2 Bombers Landing at Whiteman Base

NEW VIDEO: B-2 bombers land back at Whiteman Air Force Base today in Knob Noster, Missouri, after about a 36-hour flight to strike targets in Iran. Seven B-2s took off from Whiteman just after 12 a.m. on Saturday. The first bombers back landed just before 12 p.m. Sunday. pic.twitter.com/g7IbwWD6NH — Matt Evans (@MattEvansKMBC) June 22, 2025

Donald Trump Says All B-2 Pilots Returned Safely

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.22.25 05:15 PM EST The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! pic.twitter.com/9tFMvhlW5z — Trump Truths From Truth Social (@Trump_Social_) June 23, 2025

Iran on Sunday, June 22, threatened US bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran's nuclear program. "Any country in the region or elsewhere that is used by American forces to strike Iran will be considered a legitimate target for our armed forces," Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a message carried by the official IRNA news agency.

Fact check

Claim : Iran shot down a US B-2 Stealth Bomber after it carried out strikes at nuclear sites Conclusion : Viral claims of Iran downing a B-2 bomber are fake and the photos and videos circulating are AI-generated Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).