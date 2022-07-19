New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): National Testing Agency (NTA) has formed a Fact Finding Committee to visit Kerala's Kollam following an alleged incident in which a student was asked to remove her innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Education through various media reports that an incident allegedly happened in one of the centres of NEET (UG)- 2022 near Kollam district in Kerala. NTA has already issued a clarification in this regard.

Also Read | Swavlamban 2022: Varuna, Drone That Can Carry Human, Unveiled in Presence of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

"V. Muraleedharan, MOS, Ministry of External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs and other public representatives from Kerala have met theUnion Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday in this regard," stated the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

The Ministry further said that Dr R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala has also written a letter to Union Education Minister.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak in India: Top Scientist Asks Not To Panic, Says Situation 'Very Much Controlled'.

In view of the above, the Ministry of Education has asked the National Testing Agency to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the Centre at that time.

Accordingly, a Fact Finding Committee has been constituted by the NTA to ascertain the facts in detail.

Further action will be taken based on the report of the fact-finding committee.

Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident in which a student was asked to remove her innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in the state's Kollam district.

A case was registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chadayamangalam police station under the Kollam Rural police district.

The incident came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police at Kollam after the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18.

In her complaint, the student alleged that she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.

Reportedly, the parent of the student alleged that girls were forced to remove their innerwear before being permitted to sit for the exam and they had to give the exam along with other students who were boys as well as male invigilators, which made the girls uncomfortable affected them mentally.

"My daughter has been preparing for the NEET exam since 8th grade. We were confident that she would achieve a good rank on the test but due to this issue she was unable to concentrate and couldn't properly write the exam," a student's father told ANI.

Citing the National Testing Agency's guidelines, the parent also highlighted that according to the norms mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET had not mentioned any ban on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks'.

"They were very uncomfortable. The guideline issued by NTA had not mentioned any ban on bras and hooks. We were following all guidelines. But the staff did not allow them to enter the classroom without removing inner-wear," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)