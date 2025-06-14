Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Deepak Pathak, a resident of Maharashtra's Thane, lost his life in the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Pathak was among the cabin crew of the flight which was bound for London's Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad.

According to the neighbour of Sharad Sigambat Matonkar, Deepak Pathak's father and he used to work together in the Central Railway. Matonkar revealed that Deepak Pathak's father was of good nature and he also used to work together with respect from elders.

"Me and his (Deepak Pathak) father were in the same department in Central Railway, and we both used to work together. We used to live together here in the JD Rahul Complex. Deepak's father was a good-natured person, and he (Deepak Pathak) used to talk to all elders with respect.

Furthermore, Sharad Matonkar revealed that Deepak Pathak used to leave at any time as per his duty, due to which it was very hard to interact with him. He also stated that Pathak went on to shift to Ghatkopar as his workplace was very far from Thane.

"Whatever his duty was, he used to come anytime and leave anytime. Recently, my daughter-in-law met him at 3 o'clock. We were always in touch with him in the meantime, but now his duty is such that he doesn't have any time. So he also went to live in Ghatkopar due to being far from here. Initially, when he was young, he used to live in Parel Railway Quarters; after that, his whole family came to live here. We live well with everyone", he said.

As per Aaditya Ravi Patil, Deepak Pathak's friend, they used to interact with each other on WhatsApp daily. He revealed that Deepak used to maintain friendships and talk to everyone with respect.

"Deepak and I were good friends, but we used to exchange good morning and good afternoon on WhatsApp daily. His nature is to maintain friendships with everyone and perform his duty well. It is his nature to mingle with everyone in the complex and respect them. He had reached this post with a lot of hard work, and the incident that happened yesterday is very sad", he said.

A total of 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew members and two pilots were travelling in the AI 171 aircraft, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday. 241 people were killed in the crash. (ANI)

