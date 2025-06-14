Ganjam, June 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the accused Senior Social Security Assistant (SSSA), EPFO Regional Office, Berhampur, District Ganjam, Odisha, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000/- from the complainant, said the agency. EPFO Official Arrested for Accepting Bribe of Rs 12 Lakh in Delhi.

CBI registered a case against the accused on June 12 based on a complaint dated the same date. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000/ from the complainant to approve the Authorised Signatory Application of the Employer, i.e., a private company, on the EPFO Portal. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 10,000/--from the complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed. Investigation is continuing, said the CBI.

