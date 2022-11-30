Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old Nepali citizen has been arrested for allegedly beating his live-in partner to death in the city, police said.

Santhosh Dhami was arrested for killing Krishna Kumari Ammai (23) at his residence in TC Palya on Tuesday night, according to police.

Ammai, a Nepali national, had come to Bengaluru two years ago. She worked in a salon, police said.

For the past one year, she was in a relationship with Dhami, who too is a citizen of Nepal and worked in a men's parlour, they added.

Dhami had suspicion that Ammai was in a relationship with another person as well, which enraged him, and he killed her, police claimed.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Dhami.

