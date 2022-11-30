Patna, November 29: A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were burnt alive in Bihar's Arwal district on Monday night. The accused, Nand Kumar Mahto, had his eye on the woman named Suman Devi (32) and had misbehaved with her several times in the past. On Monday night, under the influence of liquor, he barged into her house and tried to rape her.

"The victim resisted and forced him outside the house. Nand Kumar, who failed in the rape attempt, brought petrol, poured it on her house and set it on fire. The accused also locked the door from outside," said an official of Kaler police station. Bihar Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped on Moving Bus in Bettiah, 4 Arrested.

Suman Devi and her daughter Radhika Kumari were rescued by the villagers and taken to Sadar hospital Arwal. Since their condition was critical, the doctors there referred them to PMCH Patna but they died on the way.

"In a dying statement in Sadar hospital, the victim revealed her ordeal and the sequence of events. We have registered an FIR against Nand Kumar Mahto and raids are on to nab him", said the police. Viral Video: Girl Thrashed, Hair Pulled by Other Girls in Ugly Fight Over Boyfriend in Bihar's Sonepur.

The deceased's husband Ajit Paswan was recently arrested for consuming liquor and sent to jail. The accused got a free hand after Ajit was jailed.

