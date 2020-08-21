New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India posted a picture of the meeting.

Also Read | EC Guidelines Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Postal Ballot Facility For Select Categories of Voters Including Senior Citizens, Campaigning And Rallies Allowed in Adherence to COVID-19 Restrictions.

"The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Shri Ashok Lavasa called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," Vice President of India tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)