Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) Amid the row over an additional assembly building for Haryana here, Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said no one-sided decision will be taken on the matter and Punjab will be taken into confidence.

Haryana has sought a 10-acre plot here for constructing another building of its Vidhan Sabha. It has identified land adjacent to the traffic light at Madhya Marg near the railway station road junction and offered a 10-acre site in Panchkula in exchange.

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties have opposed the proposal, saying Chandigarh belongs to their state alone.

Recently, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had met Purohit and the two discussed the land allotment issue.

Asked about Haryana's demand, Purohit said, "No decision has been taken yet."

On political parties in Punjab opposing the proposal, he said when a conversation takes place on this issue, it will be with both the states.

"There will be no one-sided decision," Purohit said, adding that Punjab will be taken into confidence in the matter.

At the northern zone council meeting in Jaipur in July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced land for setting up the additional building for the Haryana Assembly here.

At present, the Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex, which is located next to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh -- the joint capital of the two states.

Purohit also expressed concern over the frequent movement of drones from Pakistan's side into the Indian territory for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons.

"It is a matter of concern," he said, stressing the Punjab Police need to pull up its socks and strengthen police stations in the border districts.

Purohit had in September visited the border districts and held a detailed discussion with the officials of the administration, police, Border Security Force, Army and other agencies.

