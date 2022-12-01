Patna, December 1: Bihar has been making headlines these days, but for rather bizarre reasons. For the past few days, the theft of railway engine, and mobile towers came to the fore. But now, the thieves have stolen an entire road. Yes, you read that right. In Kharouni village, Rajoun block, Banka district, Bihar, a complete road that is as long as 2 kilometres has been stolen and miscreants sow wheat crops over it to hide the theft. Bihar Shocker: Gangs of Thieves Involved in Stealing Train Engines, Unbolting Steel Bridge Giving Sleepless Nights to Police.

The incident came to light on November 29 when the villagers woke up in the morning they noticed that the only road in the village had disappeared. Initially, people thought they had taken the wrong turn and reached the wrong place. The villagers got worried and they immediately informed the police. Bihar Shocker: After Bridge, Thieves Now Steal Mobile Tower in Patna (Watch Video).

How did It happen?

According to reports, some miscreants in the village of Khairani used a tractor to plow the road and sow wheat fields in its place. When the people of Khadampur village objected, the troublemakers retaliated by attacking those villagers and threatening them with sticks and rods.

However, due to this unique theft, locals are experiencing difficulties in commuting. On Wednesday, villagers of Khadampur submitted an application to Zonal Officer regarding this matter. The officer promised a probe into the matter and action will be taken against the accused.

