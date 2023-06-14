New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In a tragic mishap, a crane operator lost his life after a portion of an under-construction flyover near Samalkha on NH-48 collapsed on Wednesday morning.

The under-construction flyover on NH-48 is being built to connect the Dwarka expressway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

