New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday called for harnessing students' new Ideas and innovative thinking to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat

"The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal called on harnessing new Ideas and innovative thinking of students. Sonowal identified how Yuva Shakti with the Power of Knowledge are key to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat," as per a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways release.

Sonowal was addressing and interacting the students of Sreeram Academy Pathsala today on the occasion of its 20th Foundation Day celebration.

Sarbananda Sonowal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The vibrant gathering included students, teachers, parents, alumni, and distinguished local dignitaries, making the occasion a memorable milestone in the institution's illustrious journey.

On the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Students must not confine themselves to textbooks alone; they should strive to introduce new ideas and innovative thinking."

He highlighted the transformative initiatives of the Government of India, noting, "Programmes like Digital India, Make in India, and Skill India have been launched to empower the new generation, equipping them with the tools to lead and innovate."

"Knowledge is power, and students must acquire it and apply it effectively for the greater good." Sonowal also underscored the significance of value-based education, stating, "Education rooted in moral values must be prioritised. I urge parents to raise their children as responsible citizens and also to emphasised the importance of integrating Yoga and holistic health practices into daily life. "Yoga is not just physical exercise; it is a way of life that brings mental clarity and physical strength. It helps one stay focused, balanced, and healthy," added Sarbananda Sonowal.

"The celebration featured captivating cultural performances by students, including dance, music, and drama, which showcased their talents and enthralled the audience," the release read.

The event was also attended by Phanidhar Talukdar, MLA of Bhawanipur Constituency, Dhanpati Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University, Dr Kakali Das, Principal Shree Ram Academy along with other notable dignitaries. (ANI)

