Nagpur, Apr 20 (PTI) An unidentified object from the sky fell on the terrace of a house in Umred taluka of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, triggering discussions of whether it was part of 'space debris'.

For its part, Nagpur Rural Police said a large metal piece reportedly fell from the sky on the terrace slab of a house in the Kose layout at 4 am on Saturday.

A forensic team of police is trying to identify the object, police said.

The local resident claimed the steel object fell on the parapet of his terrace between 4 am and 4.15 am.

Astronomy enthusiast Suresh Chopne who heads Sky Watch Group claimed the metal object could be a part of a rocket booster of a satellite sent into space.

