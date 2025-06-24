Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) In a second case of abandoning infants in the district, the lifeless body of a newborn girl child was found in a dustbin near Kotwali police station area here on Tuesday, police said.

Station House Officer Umesh Roriya said the infant's body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have launched a search to identify the culprits by examining CCTV footage in the area.

In a similar incident, a newborn baby boy was found alive inside a dustbin under Jansath police station limits in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday.

Jansath Station House Officer Rajiv Sharma had said that some locals found the infant in the dustbin and alerted the police.

The infant was shifted to a hospital for treatment and efforts were on to find the parents of the abandoned child, he had said.

