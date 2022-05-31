Mathura, May 30 (PTI) In order to ensure reliability of journalism, news has to be based on facts, Union Minister of State for Road and Transport Gen (Retd) V K Singh said here.

The minister said this while addressing social workers, advocates and journalists on the occasion of Patrakarita Diwas on Monday.

He said the country will develop with meaningful efforts of journalists.

Since the media can change the thinking, the press owes the responsibility to present facts in the right direction, the minister said.

The journalism in times to come will change with the social media, the minister said.

He said the press has to be more responsible since news make a lasting impression on the minds of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel said the press has responsibility to propagate Hindi language that has rich literature like the Mahabharata.

