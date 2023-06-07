New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The NHRC has sent notices to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over the death of a man after he was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in the Sonia Vihar area here, officials said on Wednesday.

The rights body said the contents of a media report over the man's death, if true, amount to a serious issue of human rights violations.

Also Read | Another Train Accident in Odisha: Seven Workers Killed, Four Injure Near Jajpur-Keonjar Road Station After Parked Bogies of Goods Train Rolls Down Due to Thunderstorms.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that in a fight among fellow inmates of a de-addiction centre in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, one of the inmates was so badly beaten up in the presence of the floor manager that he had to be hospitalised by his family members where he succumbed to injuries". The incident took place on June 2.

The NHRC said it has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the commissioner of police seeking a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

Also Read | Congress Declares Expenditure of Rs 130 Crore on Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Polls; BJP Spent Rs 49 Crore on Himachal Pradesh Elections.

"It should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, action taken against the guilty including the management of the centre as well as compensation, if any, has been paid to the next of kin of the deceased inmate. The Commission would also like to know whether the owner/management has obtained the requisite permission from the authorities concerned to run a de-addiction centre," it said.

A 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted at a de-addiction centre in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police had said on June 3.

The Commission further said several incidents have been reported in the recent past wherein inmates staying at de-addiction centres have been beaten to death. It has taken cognisance of some such incidents on the basis of media reports and sought reports from the authorities in the Centre and states.

It said reportedly most of the de-addiction centres are running in unlawful manner in the Delhi-NCR without proper permission by the authorities concerned, having no adequate infrastructure and expertise, which is a matter of concern.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)