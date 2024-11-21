New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report regarding a suspected food poisoning incident at a shelter home for mentally ill and destitute women in Patel Nagar area of Bihar's Patna between November 7 and 11, officials said.

According to reports, 13 women inmates fell ill, and three died after consuming dinner. The victims complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were subsequently admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

According to an NHRC statement, the shelter home is reportedly funded by the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Bihar.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation of the victims. As the lawful custodians of the inmates, the authorities of the Shelter Home are responsible for providing proper care to the inmates, the NHRC said in its statement.

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar calling for a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the victims' health. The Commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been provided to the victims or their families by the administration, the NHRC said.

The Chief Secretary is also expected to inform the Commission regarding the steps taken/ proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said.

According to the media report, carried on 14th November 2024, during the inspection of the Shelter Home, the authorities found that the inmates were living in unhygienic conditions. Proper hygiene was not being maintained in the preparation of food also at the Shelter Home, the NHRC added in its release. (ANI)

