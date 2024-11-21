New Delhi, November 21: Delhi Police have busted a gang involved in stealing handbags at weddings across the national capital, arresting four people in connection with the same, officials said on Thursday. The gang would target wedding functions, where they would lift handbags filled with valuables from unsuspecting guests, they added.

According to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, the group's modus operandi involved two members attending the event, stealing handbags, and handing them over to other gang members who would transport them to Rajgarh town in Madhya Pradesh. "We have busted a Rajgarh-based gang which was involved in lifting bags from wedding functions. A group of 4-5 people was involved in the crime. Two of them would enter the wedding, steal the bags and hand them over to other members, who then took them to Rajgarh. They operate on a specific modus operandi, where children are trained in Rajgarh and exchanged between groups in an agreement," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh told ANI. Delhi Police Arrests Two in Connection with Murder Near Samaypur Badli Metro Station.

With the arrest of the gang, several other cases in different states have also been solved. The gang was found to be involved in similar crimes reported in Delhi's Alipur and Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur earlier. "This gang operates in Delhi and other states. With the arrest of four people, we have solved two cases in Alipur, where many wedding venues are located. The gang was also involved in similar cases reported in Chhatarpur and Hisar as well," added Singh. Delhi Air Pollution: Police Asks E-Commerce Platforms To Stop Online Sale and Delivery of Firecrackers.

The DCP said that the gang quickly transported the stolen goods via trains, with an accomplice waiting at the station to send the items to Rajgarh for collection. Due to the gang's swift method of transporting stolen goods, there is limited scope for recovery. "Given their modus operandi, recovery chances are slim, but we have seized five mobile phones and 13 SIM cards. We are further looking into the case," he added.

