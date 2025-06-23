New Delhi [India], June 23( ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that a 20-year-old female college student was gang raped by nearly 10 men on the Gopalpur sea beach in Odisha's Ganjam district on June 15.

According to an NHRC statement, the victim had gone to the beach along with a male friend to celebrate a festival. The perpetrators, after overpowering her friend, sexually assaulted her.

Also Read | VS Achuthanandan Health Update: Former Kerala CM and Veteran CPI Leader Hospitalised After Cardiac Attack.

The Commission has observed that the media report's contents, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Odisha, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the investigation status in the case, the victim's health, and any compensation or counselling provided by the state authorities.

Also Read | Nilambur Assembly By-Election Result 2025: Ruling LDF Loses Seat to Congress-Led UDF in Kerala Bypoll; Aryadan Shoukath Wins by Margin of 11,077 Votes.

According to the media report, published on 16 June 2025, the victim was sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for medical examination. The police have detained seven suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das strongly criticised the state government over its handling of the Gopalpur gangrape case and the cholera outbreak, alleging that both issues reflected a complete administrative failure.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "Crimes against women have spread like a pandemic in Odisha." He linked the increase in sexual crimes to poor governance and a lack of seriousness in addressing women's safety.

Referring to the recent gangrape incident in Gopalpur, Das accused the state government of inaction and insensitivity. He stated that the rise in such crimes showed how unsafe the state had become for women and girls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)