New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI) In a decisive step to counter the anti-national agenda of the banned terror outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of an accused linked to a Tamil Nadu-based conspiracy aimed at establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India.

The attached property belongs to Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava and is located at No. 58H, Ashrath Awliya, Manshoor Thaikkal, Gandhiji Road, Thanjavur. It falls under Survey No. 2983, Ward 6, as registered in the Thanjavur Joint I Sub-Registrar Office. The action has been taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the NIA, the property's land is owned by Hazarat Sams Manssor Peer Avuliya Dargah Trust Board, and was 'sold' without formal registration to the accused Bava Bahrudeen.

Bava Bahrudeen, along with the co-accused, was using the property for HuT's activities since 2015, said the agency. "They were conducting clandestine indoctrination and recruitment activities through secret classes and radicalisation sessions. They had also organised Khilafah Exhibitions showcasing the military strength of Islamic nations--namely Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan, at the said property," it added.

The case relates to the conspiracy of self-styled office bearers of HuT to promote the outfit's ideology and enforce the constitution written by HuT's founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

The NIA said that the accused persons conducted secret Bayaans to radicalise youth to follow the ideologies of HuT, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India and is working towards overthrowing the country's democratically elected government. (ANI)

