Lucknow, June 30: A verbal clash erupted between BJP MLC Arun Pathak and ADCP IPS Anjali Vishwakarma at the Green Park Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday, June 30, during a cricket match under the Operation Sindoor Cup. The incident took place after police officials on duty stopped Arun Pathak’s armed guards from entering the stadium, citing event security protocols. The rule, enforced during public gatherings, prohibits the entry of armed personnel to ensure crowd safety.

Tensions between Pathak and IPS Anjali Vishwakarma escalated when another senior officer asked the BJP leader’s security detail to present their identification documents. The demand appeared to irritate the MLC further, prompting him to challenge ADCP Vishwakarma on a remark she made referencing a past encounter. “How exactly did you deal with me? What are you implying?” he asked sharply. The video of an argument between Arun Pathak and IPS Anjali Vishwakarma went viral on social media. Rajeev Krishna Is New Uttar Pradesh DGP: 1991-Batch IPS Officer Appointed as New Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

Verbal Spat Between IPS Anjali Vishwakarma and BJP MLC Arun Pathak

Who Is IPS Anjali Vishwakarma?

Anjali completed her schooling in Dehradun up to Class 12. She then returned to her hometown and pursued a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Afterwards, she joined a foreign company for employment.

Anjali attempted the Public Service Commission exam for the first time in 2018 but was unable to clear the preliminary stage. Later in 2020, she cleared the examination and secured All India Rank(AIR) 158. In the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020, Anjali scored 785 marks in the written exam and 184 marks in the personality test. Overall, she scored 969 marks, respectively. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

Anjali’s father, Arun Kumar, is an assistant works manager at the Ordnance Factory in Kanpur, while her mother, Neelam Vishwakarma, is a homemaker. Her younger sister, Aarushi Vishwakarma, holds an MSc in Mathematics from IIT Bombay. Vishwakarma, a 2015 graduate of IIT Kanpur, worked for an international oil company until 2018. Her role required frequent overseas assignments, as the Mexico-based company primarily focused on offshore operations.

Anjali received her training in the UAE and gained extensive on-site experience in countries like Norway, Malaysia’s Strait of Malacca, Britain, and New Zealand. It was during her time in New Zealand that she decided to prepare for the UPSC examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).