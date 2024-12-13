Ranchi, Dec 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more people in a case related to the revival and strengthening of terror group People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand and neighbouring states, it said on Friday.

The second supplementary chargesheet, filed on Thursday before the NIA special court here, named Nilamber Gope alias Delga alias Dikal and Shiv Kumar Sahu, both hailing from Khunti district of Jharkhand, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Curfew-Like Situation in Several Villages in Chakulia Block of East Singhbhum Due to Fear of Tigress Named 'Zeenat’.

The NIA identified both men as members of the PLFI, which was booked in a case registered suo motu by the agency on October 12 last year.

The case relates to the involvement of PLFI cadres in raising funds through extortion from several coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, businessmen, etc in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Also Read | Kolkata Junior Doctor Rape-Murder: RG Kar Former Principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Abhijit Mondal Granted Bail.

According to the NIA, the PLFI members also conspired to commit murders, arson and violent attacks, to create terror in the public, especially businessmen and contractors.

The investigation revealed Gope and Sahu assisted other members of PLFI in collecting levy by forwarding PLFI threat pamphlets, channelising the extorted funds through customer service centres and banking, and supplying them mobile numbers of contractors and businessmen engaged in development work in Jharkhand, NIA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)