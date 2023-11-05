Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against seven accused involved in a conspiracy related to the Pune Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror module case, as per an official release on Sunday.

The accused were involved in the collection and raising of funds for the terrorist organisation with the intention to further its activities relating to terror and violence.

"Furthermore, the accused were found to be organising terrorist training camps, harbouring known and wanted terrorists, and committing acts preparatory to the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Additionally, they were also found in possession of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), firearms, and ammunition," according to the NIA press release.

The accused have been chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court in Mumbai under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The seven accused individuals who have been arrested and charged are as follows: Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan, Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, Kadeer Dastagir Pathan, Seemab Nasiruddin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Saquib Nachan and Aakif Ateeque Nachan," the release stated.

The investigations revealed that the accused persons in the instant case are members of ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation under Schedule I of the UA (P) Act 1967 and had hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of ISIS with the intention to strike terror amongst the people and threaten the security, integrity, and sovereignty of India.

Investigations by the NIA uncovered a larger conspiracy with international connections and the involvement of foreign-based ISIS handlers in the ongoing case. The investigation has unveiled a complex network of individuals committed to propagating the extremist ideology of ISIS within India.

"The accused individuals, as part of this network, took an oath of allegiance (Bayath) to the self-styled Khalifa (leader) of ISIS and were found to be involved in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Their intentions were to carry out acts of terrorism on Indian soil. The accused conducted extensive reconnaissance missions (Recce) across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, and others. Their aim was to identify potential targets for planting and detonating the fabricated IEDs, posing a significant threat to national security," as per the release.

They had meticulous plans for evading arrest following the potential blasts. As part of their escape plan, these individuals identified remote and deep forests as possible hideouts and used drones for reconnaissance to locate suitable camping locations while on the run. The accused were also found to be collecting funds from various sources, both within India and abroad, to finance their terror designs and plans.

"The case was initially registered as an FIR dated July 19, encompassing various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Subsequently, on August 30, the NIA took over the case, leading to its re-registration as RC-05/2023/NIA/Mumbai," the release stated.

Notably, the NIA arrested the 8th accused, Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, on November 2 for his active involvement in promoting the terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Further investigation of this case is continuing in accordance with the provisions of Section 173(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), it said. (ANI)

