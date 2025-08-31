New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has detained a Nigerian national living illegally in Chhatarpur and initiated deportation proceedings after a local resident moved the Delhi High Court.

The petitioner informed the court that the foreign national had been residing in his rented premises without a valid visa and that his visa applications had already been rejected multiple times by the FRRO.

It was further alleged that the individual was involved in illicit narcotics activities from the property, with several complaints lodged before the police and other authorities, but no effective action was taken.

Hearing the matter, Justice Sachin Datta directed the Government of India, the FRRO, and the Delhi Police to act in accordance with the law. As no steps were initially taken, the petitioner again approached the court, seeking the immediate deportation of the illegal immigrant.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Ujwal Ghai relied on circulars issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and parliamentary statements outlining India's deportation policy.

He urged the court to order the transfer of the foreign national to a detention center and initiate deportation.

In response, the FRRO submitted a status report confirming that the Nigerian national had been moved to the restriction center at Sewa Sadan, Lampur, Narela.

The court was also informed that the concerned High Commission had been notified and that deportation proceedings were in progress. Taking note of these steps, the petitioner chose not to pursue the matter further. (ANI)

