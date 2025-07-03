Faridabad, Jul 3 (PTI) A team of Faridabad Cyber Police arrested a Nigerian national accused in a case of cheating through a matrimonial website. The accused was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to the police, a woman had filed a complaint that she got in touch with a man, who said that his family lived in Brazil and he lived in Germany, through a matrimonial site. Later, they started talking on WhatsApp, and he said that he would soon shift to India with his family.

On April 9, the accused allegedly said that he was sending jewellery, US dollars and clothes to her as gifts. On April 11, she allegedly received a call from a person who said that he was calling from the Customs Office and she would have to pay a tax of Rs 37,500. The caller allegedly also said that if she did not pay the money then the items would be deposited with the Customs Department, she added in her complaint.

"When I checked by entering the number on the tracking link, the courier was showing at the Delhi Airport Customs Office. I deposited Rs 37,500 in the account mentioned but after some time, I got another call and was asked to deposit Rs 98,700, and I deposited but did not receive any courier," as the woman said in her complaint.

The cyber police team arrested the Nigerian accused from Delhi's Mehrauli on Wednesday, police said.

"The arrested accused was identified as Musa Ali Ikeja of Nigeria and was currently residing in Mehrauli, Delhi. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused's partner used to talk to girls through matrimonial apps... and get money deposited in their accounts. After which the accused used to withdraw the money from the ATM and give it to his partner. The accused had been living in India since November 2022. He was sent to jail after questioning," said the spokesperson of Faridabad Police.

