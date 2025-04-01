Kollam (Kerala), Apr 1 (PTI) A 29-year-old Nigerian national, allegedly part of an international drug syndicate, has been arrested by Kerala Police for manufacturing and distributing synthetic drugs across multiple regions in India, police said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian national, identified as Agbedo Solomon, was taken into custody by a team from Eravipuram Police Station from Delhi. He was brought to Kollam on Monday evening.

The police traced Solomon following the arrest of Shiju Azeer from a village in this district on March 12 with 86.5 grams of MDMA, a digital scale, and Rs 15,000 in cash.

Kollam City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan said that Solomon was the source from whom Azeer obtained MDMA for distribution in Kerala.

Solomon was allegedly operating under the digital control of a drug lord based in Nigeria.

According to police, Solomon arrived in India over a year ago on a business visa.

He had been overstaying illegally after losing his passport, which he failed to report to the authorities.

A thorough investigation has been launched to uncover his supply chain in Kerala and other parts of the country, the police added.

