Mumbai, April 1: The Maharashtra Cabinet has officially approved a proposal for electric bike taxis in urban areas, a move expected to create 20,000 job opportunities -10,000 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and another 10,000 across the state. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the decision on April 1, emphasising that the initiative aims to provide affordable travel options, with fares projected to drop from INR 100 to around INR 30- INR 40 per trip.

This long-awaited approval follows a previous sanction for bike taxis under former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in June 2024. The Cabinet's recent endorsement marks a significant step towards promoting electric vehicles in Maharashtra and supporting ride-hailing companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber. Maharashtra School Timings: Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Directs All Schools To Stay Open in Morning Shifts Amid Heatwave in State; Check Revised Timings for Primary and Secondary Schools.

What is E-Bike Taxi Policy Approved by Maharashtra Govt?

Under the new policy, companies must operate a minimum of 50 e-bikes, with a ride distance limit of 15 kilometers. E-bikes will feature proper partitions between riders and a roof cover for monsoon protection. The government is prioritising safety, particularly for women travelers, and is currently working on regulations to ensure passenger security.

Children of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers affiliated with government-certified organisations can apply for e-bike taxi licenses, receiving INR 10,000 in aid to help fund their ventures, with the option to secure additional loans. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

The policy regarding E-Bike Taxi also addresses environmental concerns by permitting only e-bikes for this service. The fare structure and additional operational modalities are still under development.

