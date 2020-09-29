Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana with 2,072 new cases being reported which pushed the total infection count to 1.89 lakh.

The toll rose to 1,116 with nine more fatalities,a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 28.

The number of those recovered (2,259) on Monday outnumbered the fresh cases. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 283 fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy 161, Medchal Malkajgiri 160, Nalgonda 139, Karimnagar 109 and other districts.

The bulletin said 54,308 samples were tested on September 28.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 29.40 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 79,206, it said.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.58 lakh while 29,477 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state climbed to 83.83 per cent, while it was 82.88 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.57 per cent at the national level.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths caused by comorbidities was 55.04 per cent and COVID-19 was 44.96 per cent.

