New Delhi, September 29: Human rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday released a statement, stating it has halted its operations in India and let go of its staff members. Amnesty International cited alleged witch-hunt by the central government as the reason behind its decision to suspend ongoing campaigns and research works in India. It described the freezing of bank accounts as "latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations" by the centre. Amnesty International India Issued Show Cause Notice by ED For Alleged FEMA Violation.

Amnesty said: "The complete freezing of Amnesty International India's bank accounts by the government of India, which it came to know on 10 September, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt." The organisation said it had been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work." "This is latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations by the Government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations," it added.

Amnesty International's Full Statement:

#NEWS: Amnesty International India Halts Its Work On Upholding Human Rights In India Due To Reprisal From Government Of Indiahttps://t.co/W7IbP4CKDq — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) September 29, 2020

Amnesty is reportedly being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in receiving foreign funds. In an Enforcement Directorate raid in October 2018, Amnesty's accounts were frozen, leading up to the NGO sharply slashing its employees. CBI sleuths in November last year raided Amnesty India's offices in Bengaluru and Delhi after it registered a case of FCRA violation on the complaint of Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The continuing crackdown on Amnesty International India over the last two years and the complete freezing of bank accounts is not accidental. The constant harassment by government agencies including the Enforcement Directorate is a result of our unequivocal calls for transparency in the government, more recently for accountability of the Delhi police and the government of India regarding the grave human rights violations in Delhi riots and Jammu and Kashmir. For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent," said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).