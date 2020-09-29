Xiaomi India has organised a Smarter Living 2021 event today in India. The company will officially launch the new Mi Smart Band 5, Smart Speaker & Mi Watch during the event. The company has been teasing its upcoming products via its official Twitter account. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube & social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

Mi Smart Band 5 will be introduced as the successor to the Mi Smart Band 4. The Smart Band 5 India model could carry similar specifications as the one that was introduced in China this June. The upcoming fitness band is likely to come with several sports mode, a colour display & magnetic charging pins at the rear. The China variant features a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display, over 100 new animated watch faces, 11 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring & helps in tracking menstrual cycle. Xiaomi's upcoming band is likely to come packed with a 125mAh battery that is tipped to deliver up to 14 days of power on a single charge.

Mi Smart Band (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Just about 1⃣ hour to go. 🤩 We are all set and excited to unveil some amazing #IoT products. Watch the LIVESTREAM - https://t.co/j32bMLvYYB Starts at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/n9wdJDDlHu — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2020

Xiaomi will also launch 'Mi Watch Revolve' that could be a re-branded model of Mi Watch Color which was revealed in China. The Mi Watch is teased to come with a circular display, several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max monitoring & more.

Mi Smart Watch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The upcoming watch is expected to sport a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, NFC support & 24x7, stress monitoring & sleep tracking. The smartwatch will be offered with over 100 watch faces, 10 sports mode & will be 5ATM water resistant.

Mi Smart Speaker (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi is also teasing the arrival of AI smart speaker. Not much is known about this device so far. The speaker could support voice commands & come with physical controls for music & volume. Pricing & other specifications of the smart speaker will be revealed during its launch event. Mi Watch Revolve is rumoured to be priced at Rs 10,999. On the other hand Mi Smart Band 5 is likely to cost Rs 2,999.

