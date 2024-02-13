Alluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A ninth-standard student residing in a hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluru district allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The girl student who belonged to a village in Dumbriguda Mandal of Andhra Pradesh died by hanging, confirmed police officials.

She went to her home and came back to the hostel located at Araku Valley this afternoon, said a police official.

According to her classmate, half an hour after coming back to the hostel, she went to the room and committed suicide.

The fellow students who saw her hanging informed the principal and the school management later informed the police, said police.

No suicide note has been found on the spot. No family member or hostel management registered any complaint yet, said police.

More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

