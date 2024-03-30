Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer was on Saturday given an extension for three months, an official release said.

The Centre has approved a proposal of the state government to grant the extension to the senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from April 1 to June 30, it said.

Kareer had succeeded senior bureaucrat Manoj Saunik for the top post in December last year. The 1988 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre was due for retirement this month.

