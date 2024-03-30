Mumbai, March 30: Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Saturday formally nominated Sunetra Pawar as the party candidate from Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is pitted against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule, who is the candidate of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP Declares Five Candidates for General Polls in Maharashtra, Retains Supriya Sule in Baramati.

The announcement was made by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare. "It is not a fight not between family members but between ideologies and the stand taken by the party for the cause of development," Tatkare said. The announcement was a mere formality as Sunetra Pawar had already started her campaign. Meanwhile, Supriya Sule has completed five rounds of outreach to voters. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In U-Turn, Shiv Sena Leader Vijay Shivtare Says Won’t Contest General Polls From Baramati Seat.

Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare's withdrawal from the Baramati race came as a major relief for Ajit Pawar's NCP. Also, former minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil has assured that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will work for the NCP nominee keeping aside his differences with Ajit Pawar.

