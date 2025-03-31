Bodhgaya (Bihar) [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the NDA government is functioning effectively under his guidance.

He also praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's contributions over the past two decades.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the NDA government is functioning effectively... He is recognised as a global leader today... Nitish Kumar's leadership is a great advantage for Bihar. Over the past 20 years, he has contributed to development in various sectors, including education, agriculture, infrastructure and electricity... NDA decides that Nitish Kumar will be its face in the upcoming Bihar elections..," he said.

Earlier, Santosh Kumar Suman, a Bihar minister and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for the NDA to fight the upcoming Bihar elections unitedly.

Santosh Kumar Suman said, "CM Nitish Kumar is the face of the government, and the top leaders of the NDA have also said that we will fight the elections under his leadership. It is natural that if we fight the elections under his leadership and we get a majority, he will become the CM. Union Home Minister came to Bihar, and all the top leaders of Bihar NDA held a meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

He further said that the visit by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was a courtesy call.

"There was a discussion on the development of Bihar, strengthening the organization and the unity of the NDA. The Home Minister had only one mantra, that we all should fight together as NDA. All workers should work as NDA workers. There was a discussion on how to win the maximum number of seats," he further added.

Earlier, CM Nitish Kumar admitted that joining the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) twice was a mistake and assured that it would never happen again. The Bihar CM also credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his political rise and reaffirmed his commitment to the NDA, highlighting the state government's efforts in development and women's empowerment.

Speaking at a public event in Patna, Kumar said, "We made a mistake by going there (Mahagathbandhan) twice. Now we have decided that this will never happen again. This is wrong. Who made me the Chief Minister? Atal Bihari Vajpayee made me the Chief Minister. How can we forget?" (ANI)

