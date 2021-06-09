New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised the Grand Finale of the Ganga Quest 2021, an online global quiz contest on the Ganga, rivers and environment on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, a statement said.

The quiz was conceptualised in 2019 as an educational programme to sensitise people, especially youngsters, children and students, towards the Ganga and other rivers of India. It is organised by the NMCG in association with the Tree Craze Foundation.

Bhawna Badola, CEO of the Tree Craze Foundation, said over the years, the enthusiasm for Ganga Quest has increased manifold.

In spite of a very challenging situation in the country in April-May in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, more than 11 lakh participants registered for the quiz. Badola informed that to ensure more and more people can join the quiz, it is conducted in Hindi and English and for the first time, all the states and Union territories of the country participated in it. The quiz was also open for international participants.

Badola said several states have shown a huge increase in the number of participants over the last year, such as Jharkhand, where 1,10,111 participants took part in the quiz this year compared to the 3,147 last year, Odisha (from 7,948 last year to 20,538) and Himachal Pradesh (from 3,271 to 13,138). She said 216 winners participated in the Grand Finale.

There were 110 male and 106 female winners. Among the winners, 215 were from across the county and one was from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In India, the winners came from 24 states. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of top three winners, followed by Delhi and Jharkhand, the statement said.

The Grand Finale was watched by more than 75,000 viewers on different online forums. The viewers were not only from India, but also from the US, the UAE, Nepal, Pakistan, Finland etc., the statement added.

